Bundles of joy: Nurse crochets Christmas gift swaddles for newborns at hospital

One Pennsylvania hospital decided to wrap its most precious Christmas gifts, newborn babies, in holiday swaddles crocheted by a nurse.

In adorable footage captured at UPMC Magee-Women's Hospital in Pittsburgh, newborns were dressed in crocheted blankets and caps that looked like gift wrapping to ring in the holidays.

In the video, a woman who appears to be a nurse and another woman who appears to be a patient are seen gently dressing a newborn baby in the festive garb.

According to UPMC Magee, the swaddles with oversized bows and their matching caps were crocheted for the infants by talented nurse Caitlin Pechin.

“UPMC Magee’s tradition of dressing newborns in festive outfits brings some much-needed smiles this holiday season,” Heather Ambrose, the hospital’s director of nursing, said.

“While so many aspects of life have changed this year, one that remains constant is the excitement of bringing a baby into the world. We are thrilled to celebrate our UPMC Magee babies, who bring so much joy and happiness, during a trying year,” she added.

Storyful contributed to this story.