Shooting leaves multiple people injured in Brookshire

Multiple people were injured in a shooting in Brookshire on Tuesday night, police say.

According to Brookshire PD, officers responded to a call of shots fired near 4th and Purdy.

Officers found multiple victims who had been struck by gunfire. Police did not release information on their conditions.

Police said Tuesday night that the suspect remained at large.

The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.