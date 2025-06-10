Brookshire police officer investigated after shooting, killing stray dog at city park while kids were playing

The Brief An investigation is underway after a Brookshire police officer fired several shots, hitting and killing a dog. Neighbors FOX 26 spoke with said the dog showed no aggression. Neighbors said they believe the dog and her two puppies were dumped at a city park.



A Brookshire police officer is under investigation after firing several shots, hitting and killing a dog neighbors believe was dumped at a city park with her two puppies.

Brookshire police officer under investigation after firing shots, hitting and killing dog

What they're saying:

According to the department's statement, the Brookshire police officer, "was flagged down by three young females in distress over a large brown aggressive dog chasing them."

The statement goes on to say," Due to the dog's vicious and aggressive behavior, the officer shot and killed the dog."

But videos and witness accounts tell a much different story.

"Not once did this dog show aggression," said Ashley Collins. "This dog was scared."

Ashley, her mother, and 15-year-old son, witnessed part of the deadly incident at Longenbaugh Park.

She says she also spoke to the eyewitness who shot some video and wanted to remain anonymous.

"Everybody at the park that was here that day, and saw the dogs, my dad saw the dogs earlier in the morning, they had been out here all day," Ashley said. "If this dog was aggressive, this dog would have bitten somebody earlier in the day."

Tammy Livingston, Founder of Belle's Buds Rescue, believes the dogs and her two puppies were dumped at the park.

One of the puppies was killed by a car shortly after the officer shot the momma dog.

Tammy is caring for the surviving puppy.

"She's special. She's beautiful, she's sweet. She's been traumatized," she said.

According to witnesses and cell phone video, the officer tried to run over the dog with his patrol car. He then exits the vehicle and fires several shots killing the dog.

The other side:

Here's the Brookshire Police Department's entire statement:

"The City of Brookshire Police Department issues a press release to inform the public of a current investigation. An Officer from the Brookshire Police Department is on Administrative Leave after shooting a reported aggressive dog. On June 4th, 2025 at approximately 1913 hours, while on patrol, our Officer was flagged down by three young females who appeared to be in distress and reported that a large, aggressive, brown dog was chasing them causing them to be in fear of their safety. The Officer quickly located the dog in question and immediately summoned the assistance of Waller County Animal Control. While awaiting arrival of Animal Control our Officer exited his vehicle to further prevent the dog from confronting other citizens in the general area. During the Officer's encounter, the dog displayed vicious and aggressive behavior, however our officer was able to redirect the dog away from the park. Upon the arrival of Animal Control, multiple attempts and/or tactics to safely capture the dog were unsuccessful. Due to the dog's dangerous display and unpredictable behavior, the decision was made to eliminate a continuing threat to public safety.

An Internal Affairs Investigation has been initiated and is ongoing."

If you are interested in fostering or adopting the surviving puppy or other dogs in need, click here.