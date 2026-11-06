Breaking Bond: Suspect predator back in jail for violating bond conditions

Adnan Walker was the subject of a Breaking Bond report last February.

Two days after being arrested on charges of super aggravated sexual assault of a child, Walker was free on bonds totaling $185,000. At the time, Walker was already free on bond for three counts of child pornography.

Under the law, Walker could have been held with no bond for the super-aggravated sexual assault of a child charge. Court documents allege Walker sexually assaulted a five-year-old non-verbal girl multiple times.

The child pornography charges filed against Walker last year state he had over 500 videos.

"These are really sickening. You can't even attempt to describe anything in the videos without stepping all over boundaries of stuff you can't put on TV," said Andy Kahan with Crime Stoppers. "I winced, and I've been doing this a long time and it made me cringe."

According to court documents, in September, the monitor for Walker's GPS tracking device was turned off. The same thing apparently happened last month, and he was taken into custody.

It's unusual to see a defendant's bond revoked just for violating bond conditions.

"The nature of the offenses is so hideous, insidious, and frankly disturbing that perhaps the court said, 'You know what? We better bring you in. We are going to increase the bond. Let's go from there," Kahan said. "I'm hoping he doesn't get out. This guy does not need to be out on the streets. It's that bad."

Walker has yet to post the increased bond amount of $285,000. He remains in the Harris County Jail.

His next scheduled court appearance is December 15.