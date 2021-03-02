Breaking Bond: death toll stands at 97 killed by defendants freed from jail on multiple felony and PR bonds

"Right now, there are 97 people murdered/killed by defendants released on multiple felony bonds in Harris County," said Andy Kahan with Crime Stoppers.

The most recent to die is Cameron Stevens.

Police say 19-year-old Alexander Ordonez and his 18-year-old brother Kevin shot Stevens to death on February 6.

"Alexander was on a felony PR bond for deadly conduct. While on a felony PR bond, he gets charged with assault then he gets another PR bond, even though he’s already out on a felony PR bond," Kahan said.

Even a third felony charge of unlawfully carrying a weapon doesn’t send Alexander Ordonez back to jail.

The DAs office asked 208th criminal District Court Judge Greg Glass. He said no.

"That decision cost Cameron Stevens his life," said Kahan.

At least 15 bills have been filed by lawmakers across the state in an effort to stop defendants from being granted multiple felony and PR bonds.

The most recent is House Bill 21 filed by State Senator Joan Huffman from Houston.

"That bill is a priority because the Lieutenant Governor lists the priorities and because it has such a low number that indicates it’s on the fast track," Kahan said.

Huffman’s bill requires county clerks to keep track of all crimes committed by defendants our on PR bonds and defendants who fail to show up in court after being released on felony and PR bonds.

"This bill is all encompassing and basically gives us everything you and I have been discussing since we started our Breaking Bond series," said Kahan.

