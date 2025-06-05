Brazoria County: Woman shot, killed by deputies after pointing weapon at them, officials say

The Brief Brazoria County deputies were helping to execute a warrant in the Alvin area. An older woman allegedly showed a weapon and pointed it at a deputy. Two deputies shot at the suspect, and she was later pronounced deceased. Texas Rangers are investigating the incident.



A woman has died after being shot by deputies in Brazoria County, according to the sheriff's office.

What we know:

The incident happened at a residence on Doris Stinson Road in the Alvin area, near Highway 6 and Mustang Road.

Officials said Brazoria County Constable Precinct 1, with support from multiple agencies, was executing a narcotics search warrant at the residence.

FOX 26's Sherman Desselle spoke to officials at the scene who say the operation started as an eviction warrant, then turned into a search warrant.

During the operation, they say an older woman pointed a weapon at a deputy. Two deputies opened fire, hitting the woman at least once.

Officials say they performed CPR on the suspect, and she was sent to a local hospital, but was later pronounced deceased.

No deputies were injured.

In regard to the narcotics warrant, officials at the scene say marijuana was found with other possible narcotics.

What's next:

Authorities stated the Texas Rangers are leading the investigation.

What we don't know:

No one involved in this incident has been identified at this time.

Officials did not clarify what weapon the woman allegedly pointed at deputies.