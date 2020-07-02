Brazoria County limiting access to beaches during Fourth of July weekend

article

Holiday weekend island closures have been announced for the Fourth of July weekend in Brazoria County.

County Judge Matt Sebesta placed restrictions effective July 4 through July 6. Sebesta said that island access will be closed daily from 11 a.m. until midnight.

The access includes Quintana/Bryan Beach, Follett’s Island, and Surfside Beach, according to a release. Officials said that residents, beach house rentals, and RV campground rentals will be allowed access with proof of residency/rental.

Officials added if an unsafe capacity on the islands is reached prior to 11 a.m., the access time could change.

The closure is to ensure emergency management and first responder resources can access the beach areas if an emergency arises.