Brazilian Mara Flávia identified as athlete who died during IRONMAN in The Woodlands

The Brief Brazilian news outlet O Globo states 38-year-old Mara Flávia Araújo was the athlete who died during the swimming portion of the IRONMAN triathlon in The Woodlands. The Montgomery County Medical Examiner's Office website is also reporting the death of Mara Araújo on Saturday. On Saturday, authorities said a swimmer was pulled from Lake Woodlands on Saturday morning.



The swimmer who died during the IRONMAN Texas triathlon on Saturday in The Woodlands has been identified, according to reports.

Brazilian news outlet O Globo states 38-year-old Mara Flávia Araújo was the athlete who died during the swimming portion of the event.

The Montgomery County Medical Examiner's Office website is also reporting the death of Mara Araújo on Saturday.

The backstory:

The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office and Woodlands Township Fire Department said a call for a missing swimmer came in at around 6 a.m.

The body of the swimmer was located around 9 a.m., authorities said. Officials said the swimmer's body was pulled from Lake Woodlands at Northshore Park.

Officials said low visibility in the water made rescue operations difficult, but radar was able to detect the person and recover them.

IRONMAN Texas organizers have since confirmed that a race participant passed away during the swim portion of the triathlon.

What they're saying:

We are saddened to confirm the death of a race participant during the swim portion of today’s IRONMAN Texas triathlon. We send our deepest sympathies to the family and friends of the athlete and will offer them our support as they go through this very difficult time. Our gratitude goes out to the first responders for their assistance.

What's next:

Montgomery County authorities say detectives are still investigating the scene.