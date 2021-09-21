Bravo’s Season 19 Top Chef to take place in Houston!

Houston has grown into a global culinary destination so it’s no surprise that Bravo’s Top Chef Season 19 has selected space city as its next home.

The network said in a statement: "the racial and ethnic diversity of Houston’s population is represented by the vibrant culinary scene, which would make a perfect backdrop for the next wave of CHEFtestants."

None could be more proud than Houston Chef Dawn Burrell.

The former Olympic athlete turned chef and one of three contestants in the final Season 18 of Bravo Top Chef Portland.

Chef Burrell is set to open her very first restaurant in early 2022 at a very iconic location, the former Sears building on Main Street.

The Houston chef named the restaurant Late August, an homage to the Sears catalog, which came out yearly in late August. She wanted to create some of those warm feelings she got while looking through the catalog.

