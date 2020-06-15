Boy, 15, shot multiple times at SE Houston apartment complex

article

A 15-year-old boy was taken to the hospital in critical condition after he was shot multiple times Monday evening.

The shooting occurred around 7:20 p.m. in the 12000 block of Martin Luther King Blvd.

According to police, the boy was walking through an apartment breezeway when someone shot him multiple times. Police say he ran through the complex and collapsed in the courtyard.

There are no known suspects at this time.

Anyone with information in this case is urged to contact the HPD Major Assaults & Family Violence Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.