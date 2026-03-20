Box of parrots seized from SUV crossing Texas border
BROWNSVILLE, Texas - U.S. Customs and Border Protection seized a box of live parrots apparently being smuggled across the border from Mexico into Texas.
CBP seizes live parrots
The parrots were found in an SUV crossing at the Brownsville Port of Entry on March 13, the CBP said in a Friday release.
The 2007 GMC Yukon was flagged for a secondary inspection, at which point a box with three live parrots was discovered.
Homeland Security Investigations special agents initiated a criminal investigation into the seizure. CBP says they worked with partner agencies, including the U.S. Department of Agriculture and U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, to safeguard the birds at a local zoo.
Featured
Parrots are protected under the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora regulated by FWS.
What they're saying:
"Parrots are protected species and our frontline officers work diligently to prevent suspected attempts to smuggle them as part of the illegal animal trade," said Port Director Tater Ortiz, Brownsville Port of Entry. "Exotic birds may carry various diseases not known to exist in the U.S. that could endanger native wildlife and U.S. agriculture, resulting in potential economic harm as well."
The Source: Information in this article comes from U.S. Customs and Border Protection.