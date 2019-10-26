Bottle of scotch auctioned off for nearly $2 million

article

Would you rather have a shot of scotch or buy a new Porsche?

This bottle of 1926 Macallan scotch was just auctioned for nearly $2 million, which comes out to more than $100,000 per shot. A new Porsche 911 Carrera would be cheaper!

Although it was bottled in 1986, the scotch was originally distilled in 1926 and in European oak for 60 years. This latest bottle shattered the previous price record for a bottle of whisky by another Macallan that sold for $1.1 million.