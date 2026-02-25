Bot Auto, Ryan Transportation to launch driverless truck route between Houston and Dallas in 2026

article

The Brief Houston-based autonomous trucking company, Bot Auto, announced a partnership to launch fully driverless freight runs between Houston and Dallas starting in Spring 2026. The autonomous trucks will handle overnight 200-mile trips, bypassing human constraints like fatigue and federal driving hour limits. The partnership aims to solve logistics challenges on this difficult corridor, serving as a foundation for future autonomous fleet expansion.



Bot Auto partnership details

What we know:

Houston-based autonomous truck driving company, Bot Auto, and their autonomous trucks will integrate with Ryan Transportation, a third-party logistics provider, into its brokerage network as part of an agreement to deploy driverless trucks on an overnight lane that links Houston and the southern Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex.

The roughly 200-mile corridor route has traditionally been difficult to service because of tight delivery windows and federal hours-of-service limits for human drivers.

Houston-to-Dallas freight corridor

(Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

What they're saying:

The overnight freight runs require consistent departure times and precise delivery schedules. According to the companies, these challenges are said to be increasingly difficult when you factor in driver fatigue and availability constraints.

"This is an opportunity to provide a high level of service on a lane for a customer who demands essential attention to detail, and our autonomous technology does exactly that," said Robert Brown, Vice President of Business Development at Bot Auto.

"The overnight run is a perfect use case; the robot doesn’t get tired, doesn’t need a reset, and delivers with the same precision every single time."

The Senior Vice President at Ryan Transportation, Jeff Henderson, said it was Bot Auto's technology that sparked the partnership.

"Forming this partnership is a strategic decision based on Bot Auto’s proven technology and the role autonomous trucking will play long-term in logistics."

Autonomous trucking in Texas

SOURCE: Bot Auto TX, Inc.

Dig deeper:

Bot Auto provides transportation as a service through a fleet of Level 4 autonomous trucks powered by artificial intelligence.

The company said the Houston-to-Dallas corridor will serve as a foundation for future expansion.

Big picture view:

The partnership represents a step toward broader commercialization of autonomous trucking, as freight brokerages look for additional capacity options amid ongoing industry pressures.