True Western Trail Ride: Newest trail ride to join RodeoHouston in more than 20 years

The first new trail ride in more than 20 years is making the trek down to NRG for the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo this year.

Coming from Brookshire, Texas, the True Western Trail Ride was established in 2025 and this year marks their first joining the various trail rides participating in the rodeo tradition.

True Western Trail Ride is led by Trail Boss Charles Park and Assistant Trail Boss Lance Relford. They have 150 riders along with five wagons and one guest wagon, according to the HLSR website.

The group will travel 89 miles until they reach Memorial Park for Go Texan Day, where all the other trail rides will come together for the unofficial kickoff to the Houston rodeo.

Trail Ride history

The backstory:

The Houston rodeo trail rides started back in 1952, when four men traveled from Brenham in order to raise awareness for the rodeo.

It has become a tradition, that more than 2,000 riders take part each year.

At this time, there are 12 trail rides that travel with horses and wagons to the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo.

Participating trail rides:

The groups participating in the Trail Rides are:

Mission Vaqueros

Northeastern

Prairie View

Salt Grass

Sam Houston

Southwest

Southwestern

Texas Cattlemen's

Texas Independence

The Spanish

True Western

Valley Lodge