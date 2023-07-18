Bond set for Harris County couple accused of kidnapping 18-year-old woman

Bond has been set for a couple accused of kidnapping an 18-year-old woman and holding against her will in a Harris County home for about a month.

Jose Reyes Jr., 31, and 29-year-old Jaqueline Macias have both been charged with aggravated kidnapping. Reyes’ bond was set at $100,000 and Macias’ bond was set at $50,000.

The investigation began when the constable’s office responded to a report of a woman in distress running from house to house in the 6900 block of Foxmont Lane on Sunday night.

Based on the preliminary investigation, the constable says the 18-year-old reported that she met the man somewhere, he convinced her to go to the house, and when she got there another woman was there.

"The whole script flipped almost immediately, and she was immediately held captive, tied up, and held in a room for approximately 30 days. We don’t know the exact amount of days but close to 30 days or maybe more than that," Constable Herman explained on Monday.

The 18-year-old reported that she had been held against her will in a home nearby for about a month before she was able to get away.

"After they basically started holding her against her will they began sexually assaulting her and other things and just a very, very evil thing," the constable continued.

Constable Herman said the 18-year-old realized the man and the other woman had left the house on Sunday, and she took that chance to break out of her restraints and run to a neighboring house for help.

The constable says a man and a woman soon returned to the house, and they were immediately arrested.

On Tuesday, attorney Wilvin Carter, who represents Reyes, said "After speaking with my client, I’m pretty confident that those allegations are going to be found to be not true. Hopefully we’ll get our day before the jury pretty soon, so we can prove his innocence."

Carter says Reyes and Macias have a two-week-old baby in the NICU right now. As part of the bond conditions, the couple cannot have contact with each other while the case is pending.

The attorney representing Macias also reiterated that Macias is innocent until proven otherwise.

Also on Tuesday, the constable's office says a search warrant executed at Reyes' home uncovered evidence consistent with what the 18-year-old woman reported to deputies. The constable's office says the evidence incudes a chain with multiple pad locks in a bedroom. All the evidence collected is being processed.