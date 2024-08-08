A Sugar Land man is accused of shooting a Clear Lake Shores police officer and sending officials on a high-speed chase Thursday morning. It happened around 2:30 a.m. on Glen Cove Boulevard and East Winn Street.

Officials said Sergeant Nathan Flores was patrolling the area when he heard gunshots and saw two vehicles engaged in a rolling disturbance and displaying erratic driving behavior. Law enforcement said about 10–13 shots were fired at the sergeant after he tried to pull one of the drivers over.

"It’s concerning that we have that type of violent crime moving into our neighborhood," said Patrick Michaelski, a resident in Clear Lake Shores.

Twenty-four-year-old Codey Colvin is behind bars for shooting Sergean Flores and fleeing the scene. A few minutes later, an officer spotted Colvin on Marina Bay Drive and South Shore Boulevard. The officer tried to stop him, but Colvin took off again, heading north on I-45.

"By the time we entered Houston’s area, Houston PD was already aware of that," said Officer Jose Ortega, of the League City Police Department.

The police chase raced through the inner city and ended in a foot pursuit on Watonga Boulevard, where the suspect was arrested.

"We are so thankful that he was not killed," said Michaelski.

Lynda and Patrick Michaelski say Clear Lake Shores is a close-knit community. They say they know Sergeant Flores through the police department and community involvement.

"He’s a new father. He’s been here. He’s a young officer," said Michaelski.

The Galveston County District Attorney’s Office increased Colvin’s bond from $400,000 to $1million for shooting an officer. Colvin also has a $200,000 bond for possessing a firearm as a felon.

"When you shoot at an officer, it’s like they have no regard whatsoever for human life and for any authority. If it was up to me, he’d still be in jail. There would be no bond," said Michaelski.

League City Police said Sergeant Flores has been treated and released from the hospital.