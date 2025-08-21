Houston crime: Bond dropped for accused drunk driving killer; now out of jail

The Brief A man's bond was lowered by hundreds of thousands of dollars after a drunk driving incident. The suspect is accused of hitting two pedestrians and driving off. One victim survived, the other did not.



28-year-old Jonathan Ezequiel Rodriguez was arrested and charged after a deadly hit-and-run August 8 on FM 1960.

Bond dropped for accused drunk driver

What we know:

Bond lowered hundreds of thousands

Rodriguez is accused of hitting two pedestrians, killing one and injuring the other, then leaving the scene.

He was charged with intoxicated manslaughter with a miter vehicle, assault with a major vehicle and failure to stop and render aid. His bond was originally set at $750,000.

On August 11, a judge reduced his bond to $50,000 in each case. He posted bond on August 17 and was released from the Harris County Jail.

What they're saying:

The victim

"They lowered his bond and then let him out, why? Somebody that does that shouldn't get out of jail," said Veronica Lozano.

Lozano is the mother of Cristian Mendoza, the 28-year-old who was killed that night.

Lozano says her son left the house that night to get food with an acquaintance the family hadn't met before. She says Mendoza's car needed repair, so the two decided to walk.

While the two were walking down FM 1960, officials say Rodriguez hit both of them with his car and took off, later calling authorities and admitting to the act.

The woman who was hit survived, but Mendoza did not.

"He was 27-years-old, a scaffolding builder, a huge Texans fan. He loved sports, he loved family. He was a family guy," said Lozano. "All I want is justice. I need nothing else, just justice for him."

Rodriguez is due back in court September 9.