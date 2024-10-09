Bond denied for Houston lawyer and his wife who were last seen with a man who's now missing

The Brief Robert Bond, a man who was living with the couple, has been missing since June. The couple has been charged with various crimes, including theft, drug possession, and burglary. Both Kennedy and Price had their bonds revoked after violating court orders.



The husband and wife last seen with a Houston man who disappeared were in court on Wednesday, trying to get a judge to release them from jail.

Houston attorney Sean Kennedy, who's found himself on the wrong side of the law, and his wife Alle Price, both recently had their bonds revoked. We're also hearing more details about their latest criminal charge, as Robert Bond, who lived with the couple, is still missing.

In the hearing, Judge Beverly Armstrong listened to hours of testimony, then denied allowing Kennedy and Price out of jail on bond, again, after violating original bond conditions by not abiding by curfew and by having contact with one another. Prosecutors showed surveillance video of the couple doing both.

"It was a violation of the conditions of bond, for sure, but it was not a violation that should have resulted in the denial of bond entirely. I'm disappointed, but that's why God made appellate courts," says Kennedy's Attorney, Dan Cogdell.

Prosecutors also say Kennedy didn't take a court-ordered drug test.

It was in June when the couple says they told Robert Bond, a stranger who was living with them, he had to move, but Bond disappeared and hasn't been seen since.

In July, Price was charged with theft after she and Kennedy were at a furniture store and prosecutors say she stole two laptop computers.

Last month, HPD searched the husband and wife's Sage Road townhome and Price was arrested, charged with credit card abuse and being in possession of over 50 fraudulent items.

Kennedy was cuffed and charged with two counts of drug possession, after investigators say they found methamphetamine and cocaine.

Last week both were also charged with burglary of a habitation, because back in March, the couple's neighbor put her house up for sale and prosecutors say Kennedy and Price stole from their own neighbor items such as watches, fine china, antiques, a jar full of change, even a brass clock engraved by Dan Rather.

Kennedy's dad testified saying he and his wife are keeping the couple's 2-year-old son and will put up the bond for their son.

Price's father says the same, also telling the judge his daughter suffers from Schizophrenia, Bi-Polar Disorder, Depression and doesn't understand the severity of her charges.

What are attorneys saying about the missing man, Robert Bond, who was living in the couple's home and vanished?

"That's still part of an ongoing investigation," says Prosecutor Bryan Honeycutt.

"I really don't have a comment about that, because there are no charges there. If that happens, we'll cross that bridge, but my client denies any type of involvement," says Price's lawyer, Adam Brown.

Again, Kennedy and Price have not been charged with a crime in connection with Bond's disappearance, and after the judge denied re-instating their bond, both remain in jail.