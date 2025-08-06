Texas Democratic lawmakers who fled state evacuate Illinois hotel after bomb threat

The Brief "A threat was made against the safety of the members of the Texas House Democratic Caucus" on Wednesday morning, lawmakers say. The Illinois governor says threats will be investigated. Some Texas House Democrats fled the state and went to Illinois to block a vote on a newly drawn congressional map.



A bomb threat was made at the Illinois hotel where Texas Democratic lawmakers are staying after fleeing the state to block a vote on a newly drawn congressional map, officials said Wednesday morning.

Bomb threat in Illinois

What they're saying:

Texas House Democratic Caucus Chair Rep. Gene Wu, Mexican American Legislative Caucus Chair Rep. Ramón Romero, and Texas Legislative Black Caucus Chair Rep. Barbara Gervin Hawkins said in a statement, "This morning, a threat was made against the safety of the members of the Texas House Democratic Caucus. We are safe, we are secure, and we are undeterred. We are grateful for Governor Pritzker, local, and state law enforcement for their quick action to ensure our safety."

State Representative Ann Johnson said in a statement, "Early this morning, a bomb threat forced us to evacuate our hotel. Thankfully, no one was harmed.

But this is the kind of danger that comes from reckless rhetoric. When the Attorney General tells people to "hunt us down," it’s not just politics — it’s a threat to our safety. I’ve had my life threatened before as a chief human trafficking prosecutor. I never expected those threats would come from the Governor or my colleagues in the Legislature. Extremism is dangerous. Continuing to go further and further down the path of incitement and intimidation is dangerous. And this is the perfect example. We won't be intimidated. Texas Democrats are united, resolute, and more committed than ever to standing up for the people we represent. This moment demands courage — and we’re ready to meet it."

Governor JB Prizker wrote on X, "I am aware of reports that threats were made against Texas elected officials in our state. Threats of violence will be investigated and those responsible will be held accountable. I have instructed Illinois State Police to ensure we maintain public safety."

Dig deeper:

U.S. Senate Democratic Whip Dick Durbin (D-IL) was set to speak at a press conference with Texas lawmakers at Pottawatomie Park in St. Charles on Wednesday, but the event has been canceled.

Democratic lawmakers leave Texas

The backstory:

On Sunday, Texas House Democrats broke quorum by leaving the state to block a scheduled vote on a newly drawn congressional map that would expand Republican power in Washington.

Legislation in the Texas House is stalled because of the walkout. The House was set to vote on a proposed redistricting map, but there were not enough members present to conduct business.

Statements from the Democrats say the special legislative session was supposed to focus on the deadly July flooding in Central Texas, but the focus shifted to redistricting.

Texas Democrats left the state on Sunday, forcing a standoff between Republicans and Democrats in the House.

The Texas House has rules to fine lawmakers $500 each day they break a quorum.

Abbott said Sunday that if the Democrat lawmakers were not back in office by the time the House reconvened Monday at 3 p.m., efforts to remove them would begin. On Tuesday, Gov. Greg Abbott filed a lawsuit to remove Rep. Gene Wu (D-Houston), the Texas Democrat Caucus Chair, from office.