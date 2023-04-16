Bomb threat prompts evacuation at Texas State Capitol

A bomb threat has prompted an evacuation of the Texas State Capitol in downtown Austin Sunday afternoon.

The Austin Police Department has confirmed the threat to FOX 7 Austin and says they are assisting Texas DPS.

According to DPS, APD called them at 4:30 p.m. April 16 to report a call about a bomb threat at the Capitol.

The Capitol grounds have since been locked down and those inside have been evacuated.

Crews on scene are currently sweeping the Capitol building, but DPS says nothing has been found so far.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.