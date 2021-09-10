Bomb Squad called after 'suspicious package' delivered at Texas Right to Life

article

Authorities were called out to investigate a bomb threat at Texas Right to Life Friday after a "suspicious package" was dropped off.

Based on a press release, Bellaire police received a call about a "suspicious package" delivered at Texas Right to Life's office on Bissonet.

After clearing the offices and evacuating everyone from the building, Houston Police Department's Bomb Squad was called to assist.

Once investigators arrived, they x-rayed the package and discovered the contents were not a threat after all.

Officials with Bellaire PD confiscated the package and will resume the investigation, and said making a bomb threat is a criminal offense as a "Terroristic Threat," which is punishable by a fine of up to $4,000 and nearly a year in jail.

"Texas Right to Life did the right thing in contacting the police," Bellaire PD said in a press statement. "It was fortunate that our officers were on scene when the suspicious package was delivered and we appreciate the occupants of the building working with police to quickly clear out in the event that this was an actual bomb."

The nonprofit organization shared an update on their Twitter page asking for continued prayers.