Bollywood Dancing Stars event held in Katy with Judge KP George, FOX 26 Rashi Vats

By
Published 
Fort Bend County
Fort Bend County community dances Bollywood

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas - The hot temperatures did not stop hundreds of people from coming out to dance Bollywood style!

At Central Green Park in Katy, the Bollywood Dancing Stars took on the stage Saturday night. 

Community leaders including Fort Bend County Judge KP George were in attendance.

FOX 26 Evening Anchor Rashi Vats was also there showing some of her Bollywood dance moves. 

It’s the last weekend kids may be able to stay up late since school starts on Aug. 16 for students at Katy ISD. 