The Brief A stray dog on Bolivar Peninsula was rescued from the bay by fishermen after swimming away from the ferry landing. The dog was one of many animals dumped on the peninsula, facing the risk of starvation, predation, or being hit by vehicles. The rescued dog, named Bolivar, found a new home with a loving family.



For weeks, citizens on Bolivar Peninsula have been trying to help a stray dog find a home. Every day the pup went to the Ferry Boat landing, but stray dogs were not allowed. Animal Rescuer Leanne Comeaux and others could get close enough to collar him.

A few days ago, the pup decided to make a swim for it!! A couple was fishing in the bay, and saw a dolphin swimming with what they thought was another dolphin… Then realized it was a dog in the middle of the bay.

They pulled the dog in and took him home and through social media, they realized they had rescued Bolivar the Ferry dog.

Apparently, there's a big problem with dogs being dumped on the peninsula, since they can't return home across the ship channel.

The tragic result is most of these animals will perish from hunger, coyotes, or motor vehicles.

Laura and Tim Soetaert immediately took Bolivar to the vet. He was found to be underweight with no chip, but otherwise pretty healthy. They gave him a long bath and introduced him to their other pup, Miss Loretta.

The two got along very well, and the family has decided Bolivar has finally found a new home.

A Facebook page, Bolivar the Wunderdog, has been started, where all of the people who helped him on the peninsula can keep up with his progress!