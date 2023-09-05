The City of Freeport has issued a boil water notice for a specific area.

Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) has required Freeport to place customers in the 600 and 700 Blocks of North Avenue G, East of Old River Street, on a boil water notice This comes after a water main break in the water system in the same area.

All water should be boiled and called before consumption such as water for drinking, brushing teeth, cooking, and making ice, to ensure all harmful bacteria and microbes are destroyed.

The water should be brought to a vigorous, rolling boil and then boiled for two minutes. In lieu of boiling, you may purchase bottled water or obtain water from some other suitable source.

Water may safely be used for bathing, laundry, household cleaning, washing dishes, or other activities not involving consumption.

When it is no longer necessary to boil the water, the water system officials will notify you that the water is safe for consumption. Instructions to discontinue boiling will be issued in the same manner as this notice.

Anyone with questions on is asked to call the Freeport City Hall at 979-233-3526 or Veolia at 979-233-4281.