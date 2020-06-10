Body of missing teen swimmer found in San Jacinto River, deputies say
HOUSTON - Deputies have recovered the body of a teenager who went missing while swimming in the San Jacinto River.
According to the Harris County Sheriff's Office, the 18-year-old disappeared Wednesday morning while swimming near the 18000 block of Riverside Street.
The Harris County Sheriff’s Office Marine Unit had been actively searching in the area throughout the morning and afternoon.
There is no word on what caused the teen's death.