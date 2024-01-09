Body found in submerged vehicle in Harris County, authorities investigating

The Harris County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a person was found dead inside a vehicle in Harris County.

Details are limited, but Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said deputies were flagged down at Brookshire and East Freeway regarding a vehicle submerged in water.

Officials said a body was found inside the vehicle.

Gonzalez added the vehicle where the body was found is possibly linked to a missing person's case.

This is a developing story. We'll keep you up-to-date with the very latest.