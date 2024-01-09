Houston crime: Authorities searching for 3 suspects following aggravated robbery on Long Drive

The Houston Police Department Robbery Division needs your help locating three suspects responsible for an aggravated robbery.

According to authorities, the robbery occurred on December 20, 2023, just before 11:15 p.m., when three unknown males walked into a convenience store in the 6800 block of Long Drive.

Officials said one of the males was armed with a handgun as the suspects forced the store clerk into an enclosed area and told him to open the cash registers.

The suspects grabbed cash and cigarettes and placed them into bags.

The suspects then fled the scene in an unknown direction.

All the suspects were described as Black males, between 5'8" to 5'10 tall, wearing dark clothing.

Please contact Crime Stoppers of Houston directly if you have any information related to this investigation. Information leading to the charging and/or arrest of any felony suspects may result in a cash payment up to $5,000. Tipsters must contact Crime Stoppers directly to remain anonymous and to be considered for a cash payment by calling 713-222-TIPS, submitting an online tip by clicking here or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.