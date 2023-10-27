Body camera video of deadly Bennington Street officer involved shooting released

Houston police have released the body camera footage from the night of a deadly officer-involved shooting on Sept. 29.

According to authorities, officers responded around 9 p.m. in the 6700 block of Bennington Street to an apartment complex after a social media post.

The responding officers sat they encountered a group of men who were armed and took off running.

HPD Officer Hitz reportedly fired at 17-year-old Floyd Young who Hitz said had an assault rifle-style weapon and pointed at him. Hitz reported he was in fear for his life, and shot at Young.

Young was taken to the hospital after officers on the scene administered first aid, but he was pronounced dead at the hospital from two gunshot wounds.

*The body camera footage from the Houston Police Department is below. **WARNING**: The videos contain graphic content.*

His mother Angelica Henley says he was outside shooting a music video. "Floyd was out here shooting a music video," she said. "He had several videos where the police came out, and they monitored the videos to make sure there's no chaos there's no anything going on."

Houston police say seven adult males and one juvenile were detained at the scene but no charges were filed.

Hitz, who has been with HPD since August 2014, was not injured.

HPD says the case is being investigated by the Special Investigations Unit, the Internal Affairs Division, and the Harris County District Attorney’s Office.