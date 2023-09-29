Houston officer-involved shooting: Suspect shot, in unknown condition at hospital

Houston police are at the scene of an officer-involved shooting near Kashmere Gardens.

The shooting happened around 9 p.m. in the 6700 block of Bennington Street, HPD reports. According to initial information, an officer shot and hit an armed suspect.

Authorities say the suspect was taken to a hospital in unknown condition.

No officers were reported injured in the shooting.

Police have not released any other information on the incident. We will continue to update this story as it develops.