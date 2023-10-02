Houston police say 17-year-old Floyd Young was armed with an assault rifle-style weapon.

According to them, the teen pointed that weapon at HPD Officer Hitz who, fearing for his life, shot the teen twice.

Young's loved ones and a witness tell a different story.

"Floyd was out here shooting a music video," said his mother, Angelica Henley. "He had several videos where the police came out and they monitored the videos to make sure there's no chaos there's no anything going on."

Henley says Floyd had been at the apartment complex at 6767 Bennington many times in the past to shoot music videos.

But the video shoot on Sept. 30 turned deadly.

"Did you have a search warrant did you have a warrant for somebody's arrest," Henley said.

The grieving mother has a lot of questions. "I have a lot of questions for HPD," she said.

"He was out here shooting a music video. You shoot a music video and you end up dead," said Floyd's cousin Kimberly Hall. "He had his whole life in front of him he had little siblings behind him how do we explain to his siblings he's gone."

"I just want the world to know he was not a bad kid he grew up in church he played sports and everything all he wanted to do was rap," said Floyd's cousin Shakea Harris.

Police say Officer Hitz shot the teen after he pointed an assault rifle-style weapon at him.

He fired out of fear for his life.

Floyd Young died from two gunshot wounds.

Quen'trica Davis says she witnessed the shooting.

"As soon as I walked out I heard gunshots," She said. "When I got down right there, I saw them shoot. I guess he was right here after they shot him they said put the weapon down, but I didn't see any weapon."

"He's not out here stealing he's not out here robbing," Floyd's mother said. "Why did you shoot my baby down."

HPD is expected to release body cam video in less than 30 days.