Bodies of 3 workers recovered after Houston building collapse on Monday

The fire department says the bodies of three victims have been recovered two days after a building collapse in west Houston.

Officials said three workers died and another was injured on Monday in the collapse of a stairwell at a building that was under construction on Town and Country Blvd near the I-10 Katy Freeway.

According to the fire department, the first victim was recovered around 10 a.m. Wednesday and the second victim was recovered around 1:30 p.m. The third victim was recovered before 2 p.m.

Houston firefighters are working with the assistance of SouthEast Texas Regional Advisory County and the Houston Police Department in the recovery efforts.

