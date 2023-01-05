Boat on Houston freeway blocks morning traffic

Several lanes of a Houston freeway were blocked on Thursday morning as a boat was removed from the roadway.

The incident was reported around 5:46 a.m. in the southbound lanes of the I-69 Eastex Freeway at Hopper Road. The scene was cleared around 7 a.m.

A boat on the Eastex Freeway in Houston near Hopper.

According to Houston Transtar, at least three lanes and a shoulder were blocked. Two lanes were getting around the scene.

SkyFOX aerials showed a crew loading the boat onto a trailer attached to a tow truck. Lanes of traffic reopened as the boat was pulled away.