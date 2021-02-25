Blue Bell's Cookies ’n Cream Cone ice cream debuts in stores this week

article

If you love Cookies and Cream and Cookie Cones, Blue Bell has a new flavor for you!

Cookies ’n Cream Cone hit store shelves on Thursday.

According to Blue Bell, the flavor is a "creamy vanilla ice cream combined with chocolate crème filled cookie crumbles, chocolate cone pieces coated in dark chocolate, and a chocolate fudge sauce."

The new flavor is available in the half-gallon and pint sizes for a limited time.

Also, two pint-sized flavors are back for a limited time, Cotton Candy and Orange Swirl.

Cotton Candy is a delicious cotton candy-flavored ice cream in shades of pink and blue.

Orange Swirl is a refreshing swirl of orange sherbet and vanilla ice cream.

