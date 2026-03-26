Blue Bell drops new ‘brookie’ ice cream flavor
BRENHAM, Texas - A Lone Star State favorite dessert maker has released a new ice cream flavor.
What we know:
Blue Bell announced Thursday that Brookie À La Mode combines brownies and chocolate chip cookies into a brown sugar ice cream. It’s loaded with brownie chunks and soft pieces of chocolate chip cookies.
The new brookie flavor is available in both half-gallon and pint sizes for a limited time.
Blue Bell released a flavor called Brookie À La Mode on March 26, 2026. (Blue Bell) (FOX Local)
What they're saying:
"It is the best of both, or all three worlds!" said Sara Schramm, Blue Bell’s marketing brand manager.
Dig deeper:
In addition to Brookie À La Mode, the creamery also released a new Honey Vanilla flavor. It’s only available in pint size, while supplies last.
The company jumped on the high-protein trend in food with the release of PRO pints in March. They are available in the following flavors: Chocolate, Coffee, Salted Caramel, Strawberry and Vanilla.
The Source: Information in this story came from Blue Bell.