Blue Bell drops new ‘brookie’ ice cream flavor

The Brief Texas-based Blue Bell has released a new ice cream flavor. Brookie À La Mode combines a brownie and a chocolate cookie into a brown sugar ice cream. Honey Vanilla has also been released, but it’s only in pint size.



A Lone Star State favorite dessert maker has released a new ice cream flavor.

What we know:

Blue Bell announced Thursday that Brookie À La Mode combines brownies and chocolate chip cookies into a brown sugar ice cream. It’s loaded with brownie chunks and soft pieces of chocolate chip cookies.

The new brookie flavor is available in both half-gallon and pint sizes for a limited time.

Blue Bell released a flavor called Brookie À La Mode on March 26, 2026. (Blue Bell) (FOX Local)

What they're saying:

"It is the best of both, or all three worlds!" said Sara Schramm, Blue Bell’s marketing brand manager.

Dig deeper:

In addition to Brookie À La Mode, the creamery also released a new Honey Vanilla flavor. It’s only available in pint size, while supplies last.

The company jumped on the high-protein trend in food with the release of PRO pints in March. They are available in the following flavors: Chocolate, Coffee, Salted Caramel, Strawberry and Vanilla.