Bissonnet Street shooting: Man shot dead in parking lot, suspect still on the run

The Brief Anzoni Zuniga-Garcia, 33, was found shot dead by police in the 7200 block of Bissonnet Street. Houston police say an SUV had pulled up and someone got out, fired shots at Zuniga-Garcia, and got back in the SUV before driving away. Zuniga-Garcia's girlfriend had been nearby when she heard she shots and ran to help him.



A deadly shooting on Bissonnet Street is being investigated by Houston police after a man was shot while walking across a parking lot, officials report.

The victim, 33-year-old Anzoni Zuniga-Garcia, was found shot dead by police in the 7200 block of Bissonnet Street.

Man shot on Bissonnet Street

What we know:

Houston Police Department Lieutenant Khan reports officers with the South Gessner Division were called about a shooting around 10 p.m. on Saturday.

According to authorities, Zuniga-Garcia was in a verbal altercation with his girlfriend and was walking toward a street. His girlfriend had walked away from him.

Courtesy of OnScene TV Houston

A dark-colored Ford SUV pulled up, and a person got out of the vehicle. Lt. Khan says the person fired shots at Zuniga-Garcia from afar before getting back in the SUV and then leaving the scene.

CRIME: Wanted Houston murder suspect accused of shooting woman to death, injuring man

Zuniga-Garcia's girlfriend threw shots and ran back to where he was to try and help. However, Zuniga-Garcia died at the scene.

Police believe the shooting is unrelated, and the suspect and victim did not know each other.

Anyone with information is asked to call the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

What we don't know:

Police have not identified any possible suspects or the motive behind the shooting.