Wanted Houston murder suspect accused of shooting woman to death, injuring man

John Guy Tucker charged in shooting

John Guy Tucker (Photo: Houston Police Department)

Houston police say John Guy Tucker, 54, has been charged with murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

He is not in custody.

He is charged in the death of 51-year-old Angela Perry. He is also accused of shooting and injuring a 67-year-old man.

Anyone with information on Tucker’s whereabouts is asked to call the HPD Homicide Division at (713)308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at (713)222-TIPS.

Deadly shooting on Houston’s south side

The shooting occurred around 7:30 p.m. Aug. 16 at an apartment in the 3800 block of Mount Pleasant Street.

When police arrived, they found Perry in the living room. She had been shot multiple times and died at the scene.

The 67-year-old man was found shot in a bedroom. He was taken to the hospital.

According to police, Tucker was charged in the shooting on Aug. 21, but he has not been taken into custody.