Bissonnet Street Shooting: Houston police searching for murder suspect

article

The Houston Police Department needs your help locating a suspect wanted and charged in the deadly shooting of two men and wounding another in October 2021.

According to police, the suspect, 26-year-old Rudy Ventura, is charged with capital murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

SUGGESTED: Mississippi escaped detainee Jerry Raynes arrested in Spring Valley, official say

Ventura is accused in the killings of Eliexi Arce, 40, and Elmer Coto-Maravilla, 26. A third adult, who was shot in the hand, was treated and released from the hospital.

A preliminary investigation determined that Ventura arrived at 10950 Bissonnet Street just before 1:30 a.m. on October 25, 2021, in a red or maroon Nissan Titan pickup truck.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 HOUSTON APP BY CLICKING HERE

Ventura allegedly exited the vehicle, approached all three of the victims who were standing outside the restaurant, and shot the victims. That’s when Ventura got into the passenger seat of the pickup truck and fled on Bissonnet Street in an unknown direction.

Further investigation revealed Ventura as the suspect, and he was charged two days after the shooting.

Detectives said they have exhausted all efforts in locating Ventura and asking anyone with information on his whereabouts to call the HPD Homicide Division at (713) 308-3600 or to speak anonymously call Houston Crime Stoppers at (713) 222-TIPS.