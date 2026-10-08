Group caught on video biking through crowded Galleria mall

The Brief Exclusive video obtained by FOX 26 shows three teenagers riding bicycles through a crowded Houston Galleria Mall. Local police leaders warned that such social media trends could escalate into larger "teen takeovers" and urged better parental discipline. Witnesses expressed safety concerns over the deteriorating environment, while mall management has not yet commented on the breach.



Shopping at Houston’s Galleria Mall is usually considered a relaxing weekend errand, but a recent incident caught on camera has left visitors rattled and sparked fresh concerns over public safety and youth behavior.

Exclusive video obtained by FOX 26 shows a group of young teens weaving through crowded corridors on bicycles—turning a busy shopping center into what looked more like an obstacle course or a scene straight out of a video game.

Chaos in the corridors

What they're saying:

The footage captures three young bicyclists using their bikes at high speeds around unsuspecting shoppers.

For eyewitness Ricky Delatorre, who captured the video while visiting the mall on a Saturday, he says the stunt was a large disruption to what was supposed to be a peaceful outing.

"Kids coming in there with a physical bike in the center of the mall—I’m just like, 'What is this? What’s going on?'" Delatorre said. "The Galleria has changed significantly. It’s not what it used to be like where you can comfortably go in there, mind your business, and go shopping."

Delatorre added that this wasn't an isolated event, noting he has witnessed similar disruptive behavior inside the mall before.

"To come here on a Saturday when you’re supposed to enjoy your shopping—supposed to be therapy, right?—it’s no longer that, it felt like," Delatorre said.

What About Safety?

Big picture view:

The incident highlights a growing concern among law enforcement officials regarding youth disruption in commercial spaces.

Houston Police Union President Doug Griffith warned that stunts like this aren't just harmless pranks, but could lead to larger, organized disruptions.

"The biggest deal is making sure that we get our children and youth to respect everyone around them," Griffith said. "Right now, we’re seeing a lot of it where they’re just not respecting the common decency that we would like to have when you go to a mall. We can’t be their friends, we have to be their parents."

Mall Management Response

FOX 26 has reached out to the Galleria's Management for a response, and has not received comment as of this report.