As much as Houston is a city for cars and trucks, the options for people to ride a bike are growing. That means the National Bike To Work Day brings more possibilities to ride.

In raw numbers, GOBankingRates calculated ditching a car and all its costs, for a bicycle, would equal an average savings of nearly $4,300 a year. However, there's a very real challenge in finding comfort in pedaling to work.

As the City of Houston sponsored its annual Bike To Work Day demonstration, dozens of cyclists set off from the EaDo neighborhood to City Hall on one of a growing number of dedicated bike paths that are designed to show it's 'possible' for those interested in trying.

"The more we build out protected bike lanes, to make it safe for people of all ages and abilities, the more we see people biking," says Houston transportation planner David Fields.

The ride started at the EaDo Bike Company, which was founded to cater to people who see bikes more as necessary transportation. Employee Chuck Vaughn doesn't own a car and has commuted, by bike, for years. He admits it takes some getting used to.

"The main thing that people ask is. 'Aren't you afraid of the cars?'," says Vaughn, "Well, yeah, but there are a lot of things that I can do, like wearing a helmet and paying attention, but there are a lot of things that need to happen on the other end."

Chief among them is getting drivers to pay attention, too. As a cyclist pedaled through a downtown intersection on a protected lane, he has to scream at a driver slowly turning across his path.

Despite the city's 345 miles of designated bike paths and lanes, and progress toward a plan for 1800 miles worth, in the coming years, they are not all created equally. "Riding a bike in Houston can be a joyful and convenient way of getting around, but it can also be like swimming with sharks," says Bike Houston executive director Joe Cutrufu, who adds that every route requires maximum attention.

Riders like Chuck Vaughn appreciate the opportunity to travel on two wheels, more safely. "It's great to see the changes that's happened, over time, to make life easier and get a little bit of peace of mind," he says.

Bike shops, like Eado Bike Company, say they've heard from a lot of people who bought a bike during the pandemic, and live within a handful of miles from work, that riding to and from work is a viable option. Statistics suggest that, within that distance, it can often be faster than driving.