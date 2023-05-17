New vehicles ranked in the top 5 for most stolen cars in Houston for April

New data shared by the Houston Police Department reveals the top vehicles targeted by thieves so far this year.

"It’s a problem, but it’s a preventable problem," said Sgt. Tracy Hicks from HPD’s Auto Theft Crime Task Force.

SUGGESTED: Texas woman prays for healing after lightning kills son, leaves grandson in coma

In 2022, there were almost 18,000 vehicles reported to HPD as stolen within Houston city limits. According to their most recent data, roughly 53 cars are stolen per day on average in Houston.

"We as citizens, we have to harden our targets," said Sgt. Hicks. "We have to make it tougher for [criminals]. Just make it tougher with layers of protection."

Historically, trucks are the taken the most by thieves in Houston. However, in April there was a new trend. According to Houston Police, two Hyundai car models appeared in the top five most stolen vehicles in April. In addition, the Kia Optima and Soul were in the top 10.

Top 5 Stolen Vehicles in Houston during April:

*Source- HPD

Chevrolet Silverado - 187 GMC Sierra 1500 - 105 Hyundai Elantra - 72 Hyundai Sonata - 51 Ford F-150 - 39

Police believe a relatively new TikTok trend involving Kia cars could be to blame for the recent increase in thefts.

"You’ve got four of those in the top 10, which also surpassed Ford and Dodge trucks," said Sgt. Hicks. "Which is concerning."

According to Sgt. Hicks, KIA and Hyundai owners could be eligible for upgrades to anti-theft software. For concerned drivers with KIA cars, click HERE, and Hyundai cars, click HERE.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 HOUSTON APP BY CLICKING HERE

Sgt. Hicks says they’re also seeing an increase in the number of stolen corvettes and jeeps in Houston. Authorities recommend purchasing alarms with an electronic kill switch, tracking device, vibration, and glass breaking sensors.

"Go buy an after-market alarm," said Sgt. Hicks. "Make sure your alarm has a tracker on it."

For those purchasing a used car, Sgt. Hicks recommends pulling out the real key from an electric fob. If the vehicle is stolen, the key likely won’t work in car doors.

"When you’re buying a used vehicle, pull the key out," said Sgt. Hicks. "If that truck is stolen, the key is probably not going to be cut, and it won’t work in the door."

Right now, Sgt. Hicks believes Houston is on pace for between 19,500 and 20,000 stolen vehicles in 2023.