Big reward offered for information leading to arrest of sexual assault suspect

A big reward is being offered for information leading to the charging and arrest of a sexual assault suspect.

Authorities released a sketch of the man police say broke into a house and sexually assaulted the victim at gunpoint on Holly Hall Street in January.

The suspect is described as a Black male in mid-20's to early 30's, approximately 6' tall, and heavy set.

He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt with a black t-shirt on their face (being used as a mask), and white jogger pants and sandals.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging/arrest of the suspect in the case.

If you have any information, call (713) 222-TIPS, submit your tip online by clicking here, or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.

Only tips and calls directly to Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.