LIVE: Sen. Cornyn leads hearing into 'cover-up' of Biden's decline

The Brief Texas Senator John Cornyn will lead a Senate hearing Wednesday investigating the alleged cover-up of former President Joe Biden's mental decline in office. Cornyn aims to understand why the 25th Amendment wasn't invoked and has called for a federal investigation into alleged misrepresentations about Biden's health. Biden has dismissed such investigations as "distractions" by political opponents.



Sen. John Cornyn on Wednesday will lead a hearing on the alleged cover-up of former President Joe Biden's mental decline during his time in office.

What we know:

Wednesday's hearing titled "Unfit to Serve: How the Biden Cover-Up Endangered America and Undermined the Constitution" is scheduled for 10:15 a.m. eastern.

Cornyn and co-lead Missouri Republican Eric Schmitt named three witnesses ahead of the hearing, which will investigate an alleged cover-up of Biden's mental decline while in office by the administration, media and his family. None of the named witnesses were members of Biden's family or administration.

Sen. John Cornyn (left, Photo by Kayla Bartkowski/Getty Images) and Joe Biden (right, photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

A release from Senator Cornyn's office says Theodore Wold, former acting assistant attorney general in the Office of Legal Policy at the Justice Department and deputy assistant to the president for domestic policy during the Trump administration; Sean Spicer, former White House press secretary and communications director; and John Harrison, a legal scholar from the University of Virginia School of Law who previously served in the Justice Department during the Reagan and Bush administrations.

What they're saying:

On the Senate floor on Tuesday, Cornyn said one of the goals of the hearing is to find out why the 25th Amendment was not invoked. The 25th Amendment outlines how to address presidential disability.

"It's imperative that we have clear contingency plans when emergency strikes. And, yes, it is an emergency when we have a sitting president who's unable to discharge the duties of his office," Cornyn said.

The hearing comes after Senator Cornyn sent a letter to Attorney General Pam Bondi calling for an investigation to see if any federal laws had been violated during Biden's term.

"I am concerned that during his time in office, President Biden’s associates, including his doctor, made misrepresentations or material omissions about the status of his health and the existence of any medical conditions, mental and physical," Cornyn wrote. "In fact, I fear the American people were deliberately misled about President Biden’s health. Instead of providing full transparency, which is the obligation of the Commander in Chief, important information was kept secret."

Related article

Last week, Cornyn and Schmitt opened a whistle-blower hotline for former staffers and officials to come forward with information.

House Oversight Investigation

Cornyn's investigation comes as House Republicans look to begin their own investigation into Biden's mental state.

Four former Biden staff members agreed to testify in front of House Republicans about the alleged cover-up and potentially unauthorized issuance of sweeping pardons and other executive actions.

The other side:

Biden has called the investigations a "distraction" and said he was the only one who made decisions during his presidency.

"Let me be clear: I made the decisions during my presidency. I made the decisions about the pardons, executive orders, legislation, and proclamations. Any suggestion that I didn’t is ridiculous and false," Biden said. "This is nothing more than a distraction by Donald Trump and Congressional Republicans who are working to push disastrous legislation that would cut essential programs like Medicaid and raise costs on American families, all to pay for tax breaks for the ultra-wealthy and big corporations."