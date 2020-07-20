Bi-partisan RESTAURANTS Act aims to offer financial assistance to struggling bars and restaurants

Congress returned to Washington, with a lot of pressure to consider a new round of stimulus to help the country deal with the COVID-19 pandemic. One of those measures is a financial shot-in-the-arm for the nation's struggling restaurants and bars. The RESTAURANTS Act would provide $120 Billion dollars for independent bars and restaurants to stabilize businesses that have been decimated by the pandemic.

DFW celebrity chef Tim Love is among the act's supporters. He's had a rough introduction to Houston's restaurant scene, opening three new businesses in the Upper Kirby district's new Levy Park, in mid-March, that got shut down by the pandemic. The Love Shack burger joint and Side Dough coffee, drink, and pastry shop are still closed. His Woodshed Smokehouse has limited hours.

RELATED: Harris County approves $30M grant program to help small businesses impacted by COVID-19

The Independent Restaurant Coalition, formed to lobby for the legislation, says the RESTAURANTS Act is vital. The $120 Billion dollars, the group says, would generate $271 Billion dollars worth of business as restaurants and bars buy from suppliers, and the money trickles through the economy.

"If the government is gonna restrict the way that we can earn the money and hire the people, then they're gonna' need to help us out so we can continue to employ the people and continue to buy food from the people who are growing it," says Love, "The trickle-down effect of restaurants and what is does for the economy is amazing."

Local bar-owner Alba Huerta says the situation is dire. She spends every day trying to keep her business, the Julep Bar on Washington Avenue, open. Outside of minimal curbside service, she's been forced to close and represents some of the 357,000 Texas jobs that supporters say could be saved with assistance. Restaurants and bars say they've been stretched as far as they can go. "In the short term, it seems like a very big number," says Huerta, "But in the long term, it's an investment in keeping the economy in place."

Advertisement

RELATED: Small business aid went beyond hard-hit companies, data show



Love is more pointed. "If we don't get this money, and by 'we' I mean collectively; if we don't get this money, we're going to lose 50% of the restaurants. Period," he says.

There are other organizations looking for help, as well. The National Restaurant Association wants to cast a wider net with a lot more money, and a franchisee organization says assistance should expand to other industries, as well. They are all trying to get the attention of lawmakers.

If you'd like to learn more about the RESTAURANTS Act, you can find it at www.saverestaurants.com