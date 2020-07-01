Harris County approves $30M grant program to help small businesses impacted by COVID-19

Small businesses in Harris County struggling through the COVID-19 pandemic may receive some extra help.

The Small Business Recovery Fund (SBRF) program, a $30 million grant program established to assist struggling small businesses who have been unable to obtain financial assistance from other COVID-19 relief programs, has been approved by the Harris County Commissioners Court.

According to a press release from the county, the program will provide eligible businesses a grant of up to $25,000 to help cover payroll costs, rent, accounts payable and other operating expenses. The SBRF targets businesses with 30 or fewer employees and is designed to assist the most vulnerable Harris County small- and micro-enterprises impacted by the pandemic with mounting financial burdens.

County Judge Lina Hidalgo and each of the county commissioners voted unanimously to approve the program on Tuesday.

"The impact of this crisis on small businesses has been devastating. We can’t afford to lose a source of jobs, innovation and the enterprising spirit our region is known for," Judge Hidalgo said. "These grants will help business owners stay afloat as Harris County continues to fight the COVID-19 crisis."

The Program will launch July 13, 2020, at 8:00 a.m. and will remain open for 10 days, thru July 22, 2020.

Those in need of immediate assistance are encouraged to call 211 Texas/United Way helpline to find an organization in your geographic region that can serve you.