Taste Kitchen + Bar in downtown Houston on Main Street had the honor of taking a $1,000 order from Beyoncé and the Cowboy Carter tour over the weekend. Jay-Z even bragged about the food.

Coco Dominguez spoke with Chef Don Bowie, who told her how it all went down plus, you’ll see what was on their order.

