Woman dead after being hit by truck she was passenger in: HCSO reports
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - A man was arrested by the Harris County Sheriff's Office as they investigate a deadly pedestrian crash near northwest Houston.
Woman dead after being hit by pick-up truck
What we know:
Deputy Kampf says units were called to the 16700 block of Bethan Glen Lane near West Little York around 8:20 p.m.
A woman was a passenger in a pickup truck driven by a male she was in a dating relationship with, officials report.
Bethan Glen Lane pedestrian crash (Courtesy of OnScene TV Houston)
At some point, she got out of the vehicle and was struck by the pick-up truck, said Deputy Kampf.
The male driver left the scene but returned to cooperate with law enforcement, according to reports. He showed signs of intoxication and will face charges.
Authorities report the woman was pronounced dead at the hospital.
What we don't know:
At this time, it is unknown why the woman got out of the vehicle.
