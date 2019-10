At least one person died in a multi-vehicle crash on Beltway 8 North early Friday morning.

The crash occurred around 7 a.m. in the eastbound lanes of Beltway 8 North near JFK Blvd. Eastbound lanes of Beltway 8 were closed for several hours while the crash was investigated.

The crash was cleared around 11:40 a.m. Friday, and all lanes are now open.