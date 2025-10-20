Beloved Houston postal worker killed in crash while delivering mail in Harris County

The Brief Steven Marks, a beloved postal worker, was killed in crash while on his usual route. Deputies say they arrested a suspected drunk driver on scene, Jose Romero. Marks' family says Steven had a positive impact on so many lives and will be deeply missed.



A longtime U.S. Postal Service worker was killed while delivering mail along Antoine Drive in northwest Houston. Neighbors created a memorial at the crash site to honor 58-year-old Steven Marks, who they say was loved by everyone on his route.

Beloved Houston postal worker killed while working his normal route

What we know:

According to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, Marks was working his normal route Saturday morning when an alleged drunk driver rear-ended his postal vehicle. The impact pushed Marks’ vehicle into a tree. He was taken to a hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

Deputies charged alleged drunk driver

Deputies arrested Jose Romero. Investigators say Romero was speeding down Antoine after fleeing a separate minor crash nearby when he lost control and hit Marks’ postal vehicle. Deputies say Romero was intoxicated at the scene, and he is charged with intoxication manslaughter.

Since Marks was a USPS employee, federal charges are also possible. Romero remains in the Harris County Jail on a $250,000 bond.

"He touched so many lives"

What they're saying:

Marks’ niece, Nikole Marks, says the family is devastated.

"I think I was in complete and utter shock when I got the news," she said.

She described her uncle as a proud Marine veteran who loved his job and served his community with a smile every day.

"He’s been working there for as long as I know. My grandmother also worked for the postal service. It’s truly a tragedy that he was on the job when something like this happened, but it makes me happy to hear he had a positive impact on people like he did on our family. Uncle Steve, we all love you, and we will miss you so much," Nikole said.

USPS Response

"The Postal Service is deeply saddened by the tragic loss of life on Saturday, October 18, in a two-vehicle accident in Houston, TX, involving our Postal family member with 28 years of service. Our thoughts are with their family, friends, and colleagues during this difficult time. We will be offering counseling services to our employees at the Cornerstone Post Office as the investigation into the incident continues."