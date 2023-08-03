Bellaire water main break: City officials to begin repairs tonight

A second water line break in the city of Bellaire has city officials working to repair the issue.

According to officials, the water line break occurred at the intersection of Bellaire Boulevard and South Rice.

SUGGESTED: AJ Armstrong murder trial: Security alarm evidence brought up

Officials said crews will begin repairs at 10 p.m. Thursday night.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku and Google Android TV!

Drivers should expect lanes to be closed at the intersection as needed.

City officials stated water disruptions should be minimal.