Beef Stroganoff recipe | Allison's Cooking Diary
HOUSTON - We have your new favorite weeknight meal on Allison's Cooking Diary. Beef Stroganoff... delicious and you only need one pan! Enjoy!
Ingredients:
- ½ bag egg noodles
- 1 lb. ground beef
- ½ onion, diced
- ¼ cup butter
- ¼ cup flour
- 1 cup Beef broth
- 1 ¼ cup Milk
- 1 teaspoon Garlic powder
- 1 teaspoon Onion powder
- Pinch of s&p
- ¼ cup Greek yogurt
Method:
- Boil your egg noodles according to the package. Drain and set aside.
- In a large skillet, sauté your onions until translucent. Add in your ground beef and cook until browned. Take the beef and onions out of the pan and set aside.
- In the same skillet, melt your butter. Add in the flour and cook until combined. About 2 minutes.
- Add in the beef broth and stir until thick.
- Add in the milk, garlic powder, onion powder, salt and pepper. Keep stirring until thick, about 3-4 minutes.
- Once bubbling, add in your beef, onions and cooked pasta.
- Once combined, dollop on your greek yogurt and stir.
- Top with fresh parsley and enjoy!
Tips:
- You can use leftover steak instead of ground beef. Just add the steak in at the very end, so there is no over-cooking of the meat.