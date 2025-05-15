Expand / Collapse search

Beef Stroganoff recipe | Allison's Cooking Diary

By
Published  May 15, 2025
Allison's Cooking Diary Recipes
FOX 26 Houston

HOUSTON - We have your new favorite weeknight meal on Allison's Cooking Diary. Beef Stroganoff... delicious and you only need one pan! Enjoy!

Ingredients:

  • ½ bag egg noodles
  • 1 lb. ground beef
  • ½ onion, diced
  • ¼ cup butter
  • ¼ cup flour
  • 1 cup Beef broth
  • 1 ¼ cup Milk
  • 1 teaspoon Garlic powder
  • 1 teaspoon Onion powder
  • Pinch of s&p
  • ¼ cup Greek yogurt

Method:

  1. Boil your egg noodles according to the package. Drain and set aside.
  2. In a large skillet, sauté your onions until translucent. Add in your ground beef and cook until browned. Take the beef and onions out of the pan and set aside.
  3. In the same skillet, melt your butter. Add in the flour and cook until combined. About 2 minutes.
  4. Add in the beef broth and stir until thick.
  5. Add in the milk, garlic powder, onion powder, salt and pepper. Keep stirring until thick, about 3-4 minutes.
  6. Once bubbling, add in your beef, onions and cooked pasta.
  7. Once combined, dollop on your greek yogurt and stir.
  8. Top with fresh parsley and enjoy!

Tips:

  • You can use leftover steak instead of ground beef. Just add the steak in at the very end, so there is no over-cooking of the meat.
